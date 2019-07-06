India vs Sri Lanka: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is facing the heat on social space unnecessarily. A picture of Gambhir promoting BJP colours went viral, only to be found out that it was a morphed image. The picture posted by Irfan Pathan from the studio was morphed conveniently. Noted comedian Kunal Kamra was one of the those who tweeted the photoshopped image. He tweeted a joke saying, “BJP MP apni constituency main gambhirta se kaam karte hue (BJP MP working hard in his constituency)”. Kunal was clearly roasting Gambhir when he tweeted the photo. His joke was directed at Gambhir’s dual roles as a cricket expert and a newly-elected member of parliament.

*BJP MP apni constituency main gambhirta se kaam karte hue* pic.twitter.com/0GcTe6q6lq — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 6, 2019

However, some fans did not understand the joke and took offense. Some even mistook it as a real picture and wondered whether Gautam Gambhir was allowed to wear such a political attire while appearing for a World Cup 2019 show. The reactions were hilarious.