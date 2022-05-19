KKR vs LSG, TATA IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants team mentor Gautam Gambhir could not control his emotions after his team beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 runs in a thrilling encounter at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. Gambhir’s celebrations suggest how much the win means to him and his team against his old team KKR, with whom he has won two IPL titles as the captain in the past.Also Read - Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul Shatter Plethora Of IPL Records With Historic Opening Stand | KKR vs LSG IPL 2022

WATCH Gautam Gambhir’s animated celebration below:

Ayooo arrest this guy, he ain’t Gambhir pic.twitter.com/AEpvMdnmfC — Chalak Billu (@chalakbillllu) May 18, 2022



LSG, opting to bat first posted a mammoth total of 210 for 0 in their 20 overs, a first in the history of IPL where a team has not lost a wicket in their innings. Quinton de Kock made mincemeat of the KKR attack and scored an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls while captain KL Rahul gave him great support on his way to a 51-ball 68. Also Read - IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG, Highlights Scorecard: Lucknow Avoid Last Over Scare To Win Thriller By 2 Runs

In reply, KKR got off to a dreadful start, having lost Venkatesh Iyer in the first over of the run chase, who was soon followed by Abhijeet Tomar back to the pavilion, leaving the former champions in a spot of bother. Captain Shreyas Iyer along with Nitish Rana took the attack to the opposition and got KKR back in the run chase. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Highlights KKR vs LSG, Recent Match Report

But with Iyer, Sam Billings and Andre Russell – all gone in quick succession, KKR once again lost their way. Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine’s counter-attacking partnership almost took KKR over the line, eventually falling short by 2 runs.

With that win Lucknow Super Giants have officially qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2022. They stand second in the points table at the moment with 18 points, right after Gujarat Titans (GT) who look good to qualify at the top of the table.