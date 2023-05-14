Home

Gautam Gambhir’s Reaction When Asked to Give it Back to SRH Fans Chanting ‘Virat Kohli’s’ Name After LSG Win in IPL 2023

IPL 2023: To Morkel's request, all Gambhir did was look at Naveen-ul-Haq and smile.

Gambhir-Kohli FIGHT (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Hyderabad: It was a night that belonged to Lucknow Super Giants at Hyderabad on Friday as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive. During the game, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir faced unnecessary harassment from fans who started chanting ‘Kohli, Kohli’ in front of the former in an attempt to irritate him. It started after a controversial no-ball in the 19th over.

After the game, Gambhir was asked by bowling coach Morne Morkel to give it back to the SRH fans chanting ‘Kohli, Kohli’ in the wake of the infamous spat as per a Hindustan Times report. To Morkel’s request, all Gambhir did was look at Naveen-ul-Haq and smile.

Following the loss, Heinrich Klaasen admitted that he was not at all impressed by the crowd. He said: “I’m disappointed with crowd to be honest, that’s not what you want at your home venue. You want people to want to play at your home venue so very disappointed. That broke a lot of momentum. Some not so great umpiring decisions being made but that’s part of the game and you have to get over it and go on with life.”

After the loss against LSG, things have become stiffer for Hyderabad to qualify. SRH have three matches left, one each against GT, RCB, and MI. Meanwhile, KKR have games against CSK and LSG. With 8 points in 11 games, SRH is currently in 9th place, while KKR has 10 points in 12 games and is in 7th place. Both teams are now dependent on other results and need to win all their remaining games.

