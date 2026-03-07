Home

Sports

Gautam Gambhirs THIS tactical move changes the game for India against England in T20 World Cup 2026

Gautam Gambhir’s THIS tactical move changes the game for India against England in T20 World Cup 2026

Gautam Gambhir's tactical move helps India defeat England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. Take a look and read the full story.

Gautam Gambhir's big move in India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final

Team India thrashed England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue defeated them by 7 runs and qualify for the finals of the tournament against New Zealand on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Team India’s brilliant batting performance

England captain Harry Brook had won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, it came as the worst decision for them. Because the Indian team performed brilliantly. Their impressive batting performance played a major role in this big victory.

Former Indian cricketer and head coach Gautam Gambhir showcased one more time why he believes in a flexible batting order, as in the second semi-final between India and England, he made some damn good changes, which later came as a savior for the team.

Gautam Gambhir’s big tactical move in India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

In this match, Gautam Gambhir was one step ahead of England’s coach Brendon McCullum, because of his impressive strategies throughout the game. However, Gambhir uses a bold strategy during the game, which shocked the England team.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sending Shivam Dube at No. 4 was a great move. He carried forward the momentum Sanju had built. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 5, 2026

When star England spinner Adil Rashid dismissed Ishan Kishan in the 10th over for 39 runs off 18 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes. After that, Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir decided to send Shivam Dube instead of Tilak Varma or Suryakumar Yadav.

Shivam Dube’s crucial knock changes the game for Team India

That move from Gautam Gambhir came as one of the biggest moments of the match. Because, Shivam Dube started hitting big shots, which helped the team to continue their attacking approach and aim toward a big target. Dube gave major support to Sanju Samson as he was struggling against Adil Rashid. After Samson’s dismissal, Gambhir decided to send Hardik Pandya for batting and maintain the pressure on England’s bowling attack.

Shivam Dube’s constant attack on the England spin-attack forced England captain, Harry Brook, to bring Jofra Archer back into the attack, which was a game plan of team India and Gautam Gambhir. This move helped the Indian team to continue the left-right combination. After that, Tilak Varma came to bat and targeted Archer with big boundaries.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.