Ajinkya Rahane is being lauded for his individual show in the just concluded 2nd Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rahane led a superb performance as India bounced back to draw level at 1-1 in the four match series completing an eight-wicket win on Tuesday.
The contest was memorable for Rahane due to multiple reasons. He scored a century, 12th of his Test career, in a strong reply after Australia were bowled out for 195 in their first innings.
He scored 112 and stitched a century partnership with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket as India were bowled out 326, taking a handy lead of 131 runs.
Then on captaincy front, Rahane drew praises for the way he led from the front with aggressive approach, funky field placements and timely bowling changes that played a pivotal role in India’s comprehensive performance.
Rahane thus won a third straight Test as India captain, his previous two wins coming against Australia (2017) and Afghanistan (2018).
The third Test starts from January 7 and Rahane will hope his team will carry the winning momentum.