Ajinkya Rahane is being lauded for his individual show in the just concluded 2nd Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rahane led a superb performance as India bounced back to draw level at 1-1 in the four match series completing an eight-wicket win on Tuesday.

The contest was memorable for Rahane due to multiple reasons. He scored a century, 12th of his Test career, in a strong reply after Australia were bowled out for 195 in their first innings.

He scored 112 and stitched a century partnership with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket as India were bowled out 326, taking a handy lead of 131 runs.

Then on captaincy front, Rahane drew praises for the way he led from the front with aggressive approach, funky field placements and timely bowling changes that played a pivotal role in India’s comprehensive performance.

Rahane thus won a third straight Test as India captain, his previous two wins coming against Australia (2017) and Afghanistan (2018).

Here are few of the reactions:-

Special team, special win 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0SpJ6psra6 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 29, 2020

Thanks Ajinkya, you didn’t just give us a memorable Test win, you also gave us hope at the end of a difficult year. Your team, especially Siraj and Gill, help us dream of a great 2021. No one should dare to write off the Indian cricket team ever. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 29, 2020

A really special win at the MCG.

Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the fron,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill. pic.twitter.com/X3UO8H2LgR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2020

Rahane scoring the winning run for team India: how fitting! A historic win. A great match to watch. 🇮🇳🇦🇺 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/y7nZHeujr2 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 29, 2020

Incredible win by Team India at the MCG. Ajinkya Rahane’s knock will be remembered for long time. Bowlers were commendable. Now, go win the series. #AUSvIND — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) December 29, 2020

Congrats India .. Winning against the odds is always special .. Has to be the best all round performance by a Captain we have witnessed for many many years .. well done @ajinkyarahane88 .. also @RealShubmanGill is going to be a star .. #AUSvIND ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 29, 2020

The third Test starts from January 7 and Rahane will hope his team will carry the winning momentum.