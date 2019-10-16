West Indies swashbuckling allrounder Chris Gayle and the Australian duo of Steve Smith and David Warner have emerged the most-priced players for first-ever draft of The Hundred tournament. Of the 570 players to have put their names, Gayle, Warner and Smith are priced at £125,000. Joining them in the same price bracket are pacers Mitchell Starc, Lasith Malinga and Kagiso Rabada.

Some of the other big players, whose names will be up for grabs include Australia captain Aaron Finch, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, West Indies allrounder Andre Russell and many more, all of whom have a reserve price of £100k.

Gayle owns a plethora of records unlikely to be duplicated in T20 cricket. He holds the record the most centuries (22), most half-centuries (80), most sixes (959), most boundaries (1001) and highest T20 score (175). He is also the first batsman to breach the 10000-run barrier in T20 cricket.

Babar Azam, World No. 1 T20I batsman, falls in the £75k category along with Dale Steyn, JP Duminy, Kusal Perera, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Hafeez and others. Mark Wood and Liam Plunkett, part of England’s triumphant World Cup campaign, are available at £60,000 and £50,000 respectively, with Liam Livingstone, Samit Patel and Joe Denly joining Wood in the higher bracket.

Trent Rockets, the Nottingham-based franchise will have the first pick while Birmingham Phoenix will be up last. All coaches having 100 seconds to make each selection, including adding two players per round until their squad is complete.

£125k (Overseas): Chris Gayle (West Indies), Steve Smith (Australia), David Warner (Australia), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

£100k (Overseas): Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Mohammad Amir (Pakistan), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Chris Lynn (Australia), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Andre Russell (West Indies), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Shane Watson (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

£75k (Overseas): Babar Azam (Pakistan), Temba Bavuma (South Africa), JP Duminy (South Africa), Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), David Miller (South Africa), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Marcus Stoinis (Australia)

£60k (Overseas): Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan), Jason Behrendorff (Australia), Dan Christian (Australia), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Usman Shinwari (Pakistan), Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Shaun Marsh (Australia), Chris Morris (South Africa), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Wahab Riaz (Pakistan), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Matthew Wade (Australia)

£60k (Domestic): Joe Denly (Kent), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham), Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire)

£50k (Domestic): Ian Bell (Warwickshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Morne Morkel (Surrey), Delray Rawlins (Sussex), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Ryan ten Doeschate (Essex)

£40k (Domestic): Hamidullah Qadri (Kent), Daniel Bell-Drummond (Kent), Kyle Abbott (Hampshire), Gareth Harte (Durham), Richard Levi (Northants), Wayne Madsen (Derbyshire), Hardus Viljoen (Kent), Rilee Rossouw (Hampshire)