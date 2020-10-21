Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's GCC vs FZL at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the first match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on Wednesday, Gracia CC will take on Falco Zalmi CC at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona GCC vs FZL match will begin at 8.30 PM IST – October 21. This will be the second match of the day for Falco Zalmi CC, who currently occupy the top spot in Group B. They will start their day against Raval Sporting CC before taking on GCC in the second and final match of the day. Falco Zalmi have been in terrific form in the tournament and will look to continue their unbeaten run. On the other hand, Gracia CC are rooted at the bottom of the table and will need to win this contest to get their campaign back on track. The match looks one-sided on paper, however, Gracia can spring up a surprise if they play really well. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 – Barcelona match 32 – GCC vs FZL Dream11 Team Prediction, Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC Dream11 Tips, GCC vs FZL Probable Playing XIs, GCC vs FZL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC ECS T10 Barcelona.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC will take place at 8 PM IST – October 21.

Time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

GCC vs FZL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed

Batsmen: Adeel Sarwar, Bikramjit Singh (C), Alumdar Hussain

All-rounders: Rehman Ullah, Mukhtiar Singh, Naeem Hussain Shah (VC), Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Tanveer Iqbal, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar

GCC vs FZL Probable Playing XIs

Gracia CC: Kuldeep Lal, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harkamal Singh.

Falco Zalmi CC: Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram, Atif Muhammad.

GCC vs FZL Squads

Gracia CC (GCC): Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Christian Munoz-Mills, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Harkamal Singh, Tajinder Singh, Heera Mahey, Karandeep Singh, Jujhar Singh, Faran Afzal, Lovely Singh, Maninderjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Varinder Singh, Mukhtair Singh, Aditya Thakur, Prabal SIngh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Rana.

Falco Zalmi CC (FZL): Awais Ahmed (wk), Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja (C), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullha, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Adnan Ghazanfar, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Javed Akram.

