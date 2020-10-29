Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's GCC vs JUCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the first match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on the terrific Thursday, Joves Units CC will square off against Gracia CC at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona GCC vs JUCC match will begin at 1 PM IST – October 29. Gracia CC have lost four out of their five games. However, they have momentum on their side as they got a six-wicket win in their last game against Men in Blue CC. They would look to continue their winning run in the upcoming game versus Joves Units CC. On the other hand, Joves Units CC are also coming on the back of a big win by 76-run margin against Men in Blue CC. The chances for both of them qualifying for the semifinals are almost nil. Hence, they both will fight for pride in this contest. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Barcelona match 53 – GCC vs JUCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC Dream11 Tips, GCC vs JUCC Probable Playing XIs, GCC vs JUCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC ECS T10 Barcelona.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC will take place at 12.30 PM IST – October 29.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

GCC vs JUCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shahid Nazir-I

Batsmen: Bikramjit Singh, Haroon Salik, Syed Gulraiz-Hussain

All-rounders: Heera Mahey, Mukhtiar Singh (C), Taqqi UI Mazhar (VC), Usman Mushtaq-I

Bowlers: Israr Ahmad, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Trilochan Singh

GCC vs JUCC Probable Playing XIs

Gracia CC: Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Tajinder Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Paramjit Singh.

Joves Units CC: Abdul Rehman Ullah, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Usman Mushtaq-I, Israr Ahmad, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza-I, Syed Gulraiz-Hussain, Muhammad Zafar Khan.

GCC vs JUCC Squads

Gracia CC (GCC): Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Christian Munoz-Mills, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Harkamal Singh, Tajinder Singh, Heera Mahey, Karandeep Singh, Jujhar Singh, Faran Afzal, Lovely Singh, Maninderjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Varinder Singh, Mukhtair Singh, Aditya Thakur, Prabal SIngh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Rana.

Joves United CC (JUCC): Babar Basharat (C), Abdul Rehman Ullah, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Usman Asghar, Ali Hurair, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Ali Raza-I, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Ihtisham Tariq, Saad Matloob, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Jarar Haider, Mubashar Farid, and Iqual Muzzamil.

