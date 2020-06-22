Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Gran Canaria vs San Pablo Burgos Dream11 Team Prediction Spanish Liga ACB 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match GCN vs BGS at Pavello Municipal Font de Lluis: Riding high on confidence after registering an emphatic win over the mighty and most successful team in Spanish Liga ACB history – Real Madrid, San Pablo Burgos will take on Gran Canaria at Pavello Municipal Font de San Lluis, in Valencia on Monday (June 22). The Spanish Liga ACB GCN vs BGS encounter will kick-off at 7 PM IST. Burgos now sit at second spot in Group B with a 100% return from the first two games and will be looking to make a hat-trick of wins when they play Gran Canaria. Canaria also returned to winning ways following the defeat in the opening game against Real Madrid, when they downed Morabanc Andorra 104-88 in the last game. Canaria are now 4th in Group B. Also Read - ECC vs SKK Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 Finnish Premier Cricket League T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Empire CC vs Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 8:30 PM IST Monday June 22

My Dream11 Team

Small Forward: Pablo Aguilar, Javier Beiran

Power Forward: Jasiel Rivero, John Shurna

Centre: Matt Costello (SP)

GCN vs BGS Starting 5s

Gran Canaria –

PF: J Shurna

SF: F Beiran

C: M Costello

PG: O Cook

SG:D Harper

San Pablo Burgos –

PF: J Rivero

SF: V Benite / P Aguilar

C: A Lima

PG: F Bassas

SG: T McFadden

GCN vs BGS Likely Squads

Gran Canaria: Fabio Santana, Omar Cook, Manu Lecomte, Demonte Harper, Jovan Kljajic, Xavier Rabaseda, Oriol Pauli, Stan Okoye, Javier Beiran, John Shurna, Beqa Burjanadze, Khalifa Diop, Olek Balcerowski, Ioannis Bourousis, Matt Costello.

San Pablo Burgos: Ferran Bassas, Bruno Fitipaldo, Marc Garcia, Thad McFadden, Miquel Salvo, Alex Barrera, Alberto Alonso, Vitor Benite, Pablo Aguilar, Jasiel Rivero, Dragan Apic, Augusto Lima, Javier Vega, Oliver Bieshaar.

