Home

Sports

GCS vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Graz Cricket Academy vs Austrian Cricket Tigers, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 5 PM IST May 15 Saturday

GCS vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Graz Cricket Academy vs Austrian Cricket Tigers, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 5 PM IST May 15 Saturday

Here is the Fan Code ECS Austria Dream11 Team Prediction - T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and GCS vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction, GCS vs ACT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, GCS vs ACT Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Austria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Graz Cricket Academy vs Austrian Cricket Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Austria.

GCS vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 5 PM IST May 15 Saturday

GCS vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Here is the Fan Code ECS Austria Dream11 Team Prediction – T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and GCS vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction, GCS vs ACT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, GCS vs ACT Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Austria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Graz Cricket Academy vs Austrian Cricket Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Austria. GCS vs ACT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Graz Cricket Academy vs Austrian Cricket Tigers, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 5 PM IST May 15 Saturday.

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Austria toss between SNASY and Austrian Cricket Tigers will take place at 4:30 PM IST – on May 15.

You may like to read

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria.

GCS vs ACT Dream 11 team

Wicket-keeper: Hamid Hamidi

Batters: Yogesh Belage (C), Shawkat Durani, Mirza Ahsan

All-rounders: Imran Asif, Bharath Gowda (VC), Umair Tariq, Adeel Tariq

Bowlers: Shehzad Afzal, Aqib Iqbal, Hamid Safi

Graz Cricket Academy (GCA) Possible Playing 11

1.Shehzad Afzal, 2. Shawkat Durani, 3. Bharath Gowda(C), 4. Abidullah Kotwal, 5. Yogesh Belage, 6. Hamid Hamidi(WK), 7. Abdul Jabarkhel, 8. Rohid Hamidi, 9. Hamid Safi, 10. Bhargav Pandya, 11. Kushal Madane

Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) Possible Playing 11

1.Imran Asif, 2. Mirza Ahsan, 3. Aqib Iqbal(C), 4. Umair Tariq, 5. Adeel Tariq, 6. Ahmad Chaudhry(WK), 7. Tauqir Asif, 8. Azhar Mehmood, 9. Michael Subhan, 10. Hammad Rana, 11. Adal Afzal

Squads:

Graz Cricket Academy (GCA)

Shehzad Afzal, Shawkat Durani, Bharath Gowda(C), Abidullah Kotwal, Yogesh Belage, Hamid Hamidi(WK), Abdul Jabarkhel, Rohid Hamidi, Hamid Safi, Bhargav Pandya, Kushal Madane, Vikram Choudhary, Mansoor Safi(WK), Habib Ahmadzai-I, Ashtiaq Shah, Raza Hyder, Waqar Ahmed-I(WK), Maiwand Momand, Atef Sohil

Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT)

Imran Asif, Mirza Ahsan, Aqib Iqbal(C), Umair Tariq, Adeel Tariq, Ahmad Chaudhry(WK), Tauqir Asif, Azhar Mehmood, Michael Subhan, Hammad Rana, Adal Afzal, Ahsan Yousuf, Zain Tariq-I, Sikandar Iqbal, Adnan Haider, Adnan Sunny

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.