PokerStars India has announced the launch of its first-ever Micro Knockout Series, an online tournament that combines small and mid-stakes buy-ins across 65 Knockout events from June 14 – 21, 2020. Every event in the eight-day series will assume a knockout format, which allows players to earn a bounty for every player they eliminate, as well as compete for a portion of the overall prize pool. With buy-ins starting as low as INR 10, the total guaranteed prize pool up for grabs is a whopping INR 1.33 Crore.

The series will culminate with the Main Event on June 21st with a guaranteed prize pool of INR 15 Lakh to be won.

PokerStars India is one of the biggest online poker names in the country, with a focus on providing innovative new formats to cater for players of all interest and abilities in a safe and welcoming environment. With its combination of small and mid-stakes buy-ins and an exciting new format, the Micro Knockout Series presents players with a winning formula.

Players will also have the opportunity to win free event tickets by participating in the Daily Freeroll Tournaments.

About PokerStars.IN:

PokerStars.IN is operated by Sachiko Gaming Pvt Ltd, an online skill game provider which is a part of Sugal & Damani Group. Sugal & Damani Group is a leading business house primarily dealing with lottery and gaming businesses and is the largest state government lottery operator in India. It is one of the major players operating other games of skill like rummy, quiz, and fantasy sports under the KhelPlay brand. Apart from lotteries and gaming, Sugal & Damani Group also has interests in information technology, e-commerce, payment services and real estate.