GED vs SHD Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Guangzhou Evergrande FC vs Shadong Luneng at 3:30 PM IST:

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association.

Goalkeeper- H Rongze

Defenders- G Zhunyi, Z Linpeng, P Ji-soo

Midfielders- W Xinghan, H Junmin, Paulinho, Y Liyu

Forwards- M Fellaini, A Talisca, W Shihao

SQUADS

Guangzhou Evergrande (GED): Liu Dianzuo, Weiguo Liu, Liu Shibo, Zhang Jianzhi, Park Ji-soo, Jiang Guangtai, Gao Zhunyi, Liu Yiming, Mei Fang, Wu Shaocong, Li Xuepeng, Zhang Linpeng, Deng Hanwen, Shilong-Wang, Zhang Xiuwei, Xu Xin, Huang Bowen, Zheng Zhi, Paulinho, Dinghao Yan, He Chao, Lisheng Liao, Anderson Talisca, Kaiyuan Tan, Palmanjan Kyum, Wei Shihao, Fernando Henrique, Yang Liyu, Yihao Zhong, Elkeson, Luo Guofu, Bughrahan Skandar

Shandong Luneng Taishan (SHD): Han Rongze, Wang Dalei, Yuchen Zhou, Dai Lin, Jianfei Zhao, Li Hailong, Liu Junshuai, Liu Yang-II, Song-Long, Wang Tong, Zheng-Zheng, Tamas Kadar, Wang Jiong, Chen Kerui, Hao Junmin, Huang Cong, Jin Jingdao, Liu Chaoyang, Liuyu Duan, Marouane Fellaini, Moises Magalhaes, Pedro Delgado, Song Wenjie, Wu Xinghan, Zhang Chi, Qi Tianyu, Junsheng Yao, Leonardo Pereira, Graziano Pelle, Liu Binbin, Roger Guedes, Xin Tian, Guo Tianyu

