Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shenzhen FC Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shenzhen FC Chinese Super League 2019, CSL 2019 football – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match GED vs SHZ: On Friday, October 18, Guangzhou Evergrande will face Shenzhen FC in a Chinese Super League match at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre. The season got underway in March this year and will conclude on November 30. A total of 16 teams are part of the league with Shanghai SIPG being the defending champions. Two clubs Wuhan Zall and Shenzen FC were promoted this season while Changchun Yatai and Guizhou Hengfeng were relegated to China League One.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for GED vs SHZ

My Dream11 Team

Liu Dianzuo, Park Ji-Soo, Zhag Linpeng, Gao Zhunyi, Cheikh M’Bengue, Paulinho, Wei Shihao Dinghao Yan, Gan Chao, Dyego Sousa, Harold Preciado

The match starts at 5:05 PM IST

GED vs SHZ SQUADS:

Guangzhou Evergrande: Shibo Liu, Liu Dianzuo, Jianzhi Zhang, Fang Mei, Zhag Linpeng, Feng Xiaoting, Gao Xiaoting, Feng Xiaoying, Gao Zhunyi, Tangeni Shipathu, Deng Hanwen, Wu Shaocong, Luo Hanbowen, Shilong Wang, Paulinho, Andrerson Talisca, Zheng Zhi, Zhang Xiuwei, Xu Xin, Dinghao Yan, Eikeson, Zeng Cheng, Hanchao Yu, Park Ji-Soo, Gao Lin, Yihao Zhong, Boxuan Feng, Li Xuepeng, Ricardo Goulart, Wei Shihao, Huang Bowen, Yang Liyu, Bughrahan Skandar, Jinze Wang

Shenzhen FC : Yajun Zhou, Lu Haidong, Wang Weilong, Ge Zhen, Xin Zhou, Wang Dalong, Gan Chao, Shinar Yeljan, Gao Tianyi, Qiao Wei, Li Quiang, Ole Selnaes, Xu Yang, Cheikh M’Bengue, Li Jinqing, Guo Wei, Peng Wang, Jin Qiang, Zu Pengchao, Li Yuanyi, Harold Preciado, John Mary, Cai Jingyuan, Chen Fujun, Dyego Sousa, Baixu Xiang

Check Dream11 Prediction / Shenzhen FC Dream11 Team / Guangzhou Evergrande Dream11 Team / GED vs SHZ Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.