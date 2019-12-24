India wrestler Geeta Phogat on Tuesday delivered a baby boy and the new mother couldn’t her joy back as she posted a cute picture of the new born along with her husband Pawan Kumar on social media.

“HELLO BOY!! WELCOME TO THE WORLD He is here, we are so much in love please give him your love and blessings he made our life perfect now. Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born, Date – 24-12-2019,” Phogat wrote in a post on Instagram.

Phogat, who won India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, received plenty of congratulatory messages from sports stars. Some of them included star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, another Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia among others.

Geeta Phogat kept the news about her pregnancy under wraps till September this year. She shared a picture of her baby bump against a scenic view of mountains.

“A mother’s joy begins when new life is stirring inside… when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that little one is never alone.” You never understand life until it grows inside of you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Geeta Phogat hails from a famous wrestling family of Haryana. She has three sisters and two cousins, all of whom are wrestlers. Her father Mahavir Singh Phogat is also a former wrestler. She tied the knot with Pawan Saroha, also a wrestler, in 2016.

A Bollywood movie Dangal was released in 2016 that traces the life of Geeta Phogat and her sister Babita. Geeta Phogat was portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim.