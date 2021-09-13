GEF vs ELC Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Getafe vs Elche CF Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction LaLiga Santander – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match GEF vs ELC at Coliseum Alfonso Perez: In another exciting LaLiga Santander match, Elche CF will host Getafe in the Round 4 match at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Monday night – September 13 in India. The LaLiga Santander GEF vs ELC will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST. Getafe and Elche continue their search for a first league win this season as they face off here at theColiseum Alfonso Perez. It has been a rough start for Getafe, who have faced 3 of the current top-7 open up their campaign, which has left them with just a point. On the other hand, Elche too have faced three of the current top 7 and have 2 points to their name, after a 1-1 draw with Sevilla last time around. The LaLiga Santander TV telecast will not be available in India. The online live streaming of LaLiga Santander will be available on Facebook in India.

Kick-Off Time: The LaLiga Santander match between Elche CF and Getafe will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST – September 13.

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

GEF vs ELC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kiko Casilla

Defenders: Johan Mojica, Dakonam Djene, M. Oliviera, D. Suarez

Midfielders: Nemanja Maksimovic, Fidel Torre, Mauro Arambarri

Forwards: Sandro Ramirez (C), Enes Unal (VC), Dario Benedetto

GEF vs ELC Predicted Playing XIs

Elche CF: Kiko Casilla, Diego Gonzalez, Gonzalo Verdu, Johan Mojica, Enzo Roco, Ivan Marcone, Raul Guti, Fidel Torre, Lucas Boye, Jose Antonio Pomares, Dario Benedetto.

Getafe: David Soria, Mathias Olivera, Dakonam Djene, Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez, Stefan Mitrovic, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Carles Alena, Jakub Jankto, Enes Unal, Sandro Ramirez.

GEF vs ELC SQUADS

Getafe: David Soria, Mathias Olivera, Dakonam Djene, Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez, Stefan Mitrovic, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Carles Alena, Jakub Jankto, Enes Unal, Sandro Ramirez, Damian Suarez, Jonathan Silva, Allan Nyom, Jorge Cuenca, Jose Macias, Ruben Yanez, Erick Cabaco, David Timor, Dario Poveda, Chema Rodriguez, Florentino Luis, Diego Conde, Vitolo, Diego Chinchuneta-Trueba, Amankwaa Akurugu, Jaime Mata, Josete Miranda.

Elche CF: Kiko Casilla, Diego Gonzalez, Gonzalo Verdu, Johan Mojica, Enzo Roco, Ivan Marcone, Raul Guti, Fidel Torre, Lucas Boye, Jose Antonio Pomares, Dario Benedetto, Helibelton Palacios, Pedro Bigas, Javier Pastore, Gerard Gumbau, Pere Milla, Lucas Perez, Omar Mascarell, Antonio Barragan, Pablo Piatti, Edgar Badia, Diego Bri, Tete Morente, Jonathan Carmona Alamo, LLuis Andreu, John Nwankwo, Cheikh Diamanka, Josema Guillen, Axel Werner, Guido Carrillo.

