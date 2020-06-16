Dream11 Team Prediction

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

My Dream11 Team

Lopez, Djene, Nyom, Olivera, Cabaco, Cucurella, Roca, Embarba, Mata, Rodriguez, Lie

Starting XI

Getafe: David Soria, Xabier Etxeitia, Dakonam Djene, Mathias Olivera, Damian Suarez, David Timor, Marc Cucurella, Allan Nyom, Jorge Molina, Deyverson Silva Acosta, Kenedy

Espanyol: Oier Olazábal, Leandro Cabrera, Bernardo Espinosa, Dídac Vilà, Javi López, Marc Roca, David López, Adri Embarba, Óscar Melendo, Jonathan Calleri, Wu Lei

SQUADS

Getafe (GEF): Filip Manojlovic, Leandro Chichizola, David Soria, Damian Suarez, Mathias Olivera, Dakonam Djene, Chema Rodriguez, Erick Cabaco, Vitorino Antunes, Xabier Etxeitia, Allan Nyom, David Timor, Oghenekaro Etebo, Francisco Portillo, Faycal Fajr, Mauro Arambarri, Jason, Amath Ndiaye, Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Kenedy, Florent Poulolo, Deyverson Silva Acosta, Hugo Duro, Jaime Mata, Angel Rodriguez, Jorge Molina

Espanyol (ESL): Andres Prieto, Oier Olazabal, Diego-Lopez, Victor Gomez, Gonzalo Avila-Gordon, Adria Pedrosa, Fernando Calero, Leandro Cabrera, Javi Lopez, Didac Vila, Sebastien Corchia, Bernardo Espinosa, Naldo, Adrian Embarba, Pol-Lozano, Matias Vargas, Oscar Melendo, Marc Roca, Victor Sanchez, David Lopez, Sergi Darder, Ander Iturraspe, Victor Campuzano, Wu Lei, Raul de Tomas, Jonathan Calleri, Facundo Ferreyra

