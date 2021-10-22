GEK vs KSA Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Corfu

G.E.K vs Kallithea Sixers Athens Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Corfu- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs GEK Today's GEK vs KSA at Marina Cricket Ground: In match no. 19 and 20 of ECS T10 Corfu tournament, Kallithea Sixers Athens will take on table-toppers G.E.K at the Marina Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Corfu GEK vs KSA match will start at 5 PM IST – October 22. G.E.K have won 5 out of their six matches and are currently placed atop the ECS T10 Corfu 2021 points table. In their last match, G.E.K beat Forge by nine wickets. On the other hand, Kallithea Sixers Athens have lost all five of their ECS T10 Corfu matches and are currently rock-bottom in the standings. They lost their last match against Athens Cricket Academy by seven wickets. Here is the ECS T10 Corfu Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GEK vs KSA Dream11 Team Prediction, GEK vs KSA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, GEK vs KSA Probable XIs ECS T10 Corfu, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – G.E.K vs Kallithea Sixers Athens, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Corfu.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Corfu toss between Kallithea Sixers Athens and G.E.K will take place at 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST – October 22.

Time: 5 PM and 7 PM IST.

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground.

GEK vs KSA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Anastasios-Tasos Manousis

Batsmen – Aslam Mohammad (VC), Awais Sahib, Hamid Nasir

All-rounders – Parveez Niazai, Asrar Ahmed (C), Vaios Pringas

Bowlers – Sinan Khan, Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Georgios Galanis, Jonathan Allen

GEK vs KSA Probable Playing XIs

G.E.K: Aslam Mohammad (C), Tasos Manousis, Giorgos Nikitas (WK), Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Alexandros Anemogiannis, Sinan Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Georgios Vramis, Nikos Bouzis, Aamir Javaid.

Kallithea Sixers Athens: Vaios Pringas (C), Parveez Niazai, Clinton Freeman (WK), Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Akeel Sahib, Qasim Shah, Falak Siyar, Hamid Nasir, Asim Ameer, Awais Sahib, Jonathan Allen.

GEK vs KSA Squads

G.E.K: Tasos Manousis, Aslam Mohammad (C), Asrar Ahmed, Georgios Galanis, Alexandros Anemogiannis, Giorgos Nikitas (wk), Sinan Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Georgios Vramis, Nikos Bouzis, Aamir Javaid, Spyridon Tsirigotis, Spyros Giotis.

Kallithea Sixers Athens: Parveez Niazai, Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Akeel Sahib, Vaios Pringas (C), Qasim Shah, Falak Siyar, Hamid Nasir, Asim Ameer, Awais Sahib, Jonathan Allen, Clinton Freeman (wk), Rhys Courts, Meraj Naseer.

