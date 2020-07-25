Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Genoa vs Inter Milan Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Football Match GEN vs INT at Luigi Ferraris Stadium: In an exciting Serie A fixture on Saturday night, Genoa will host Inter Milan in their 37the match of the competition at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on July 25. The Serie A GEN vs INT clash will kick-start at 11 PM IST. In the Serie A standings, Genoa are currently in at the 17th spot with 36 points on board and will remain in the top division for next season. Also Read - TAD vs FPV Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Team Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Venture T10 Match Probable XIs at ICC Academy Cricket Ground at 9.30 PM IST July 25

Inter Milan, on the other end, are at the third spot in the league with 73 points and are on the back of consecutive draws versus Roma and Fiorentina. Antonio Conte’s men are seven points behind table-toppers Juventus and would be desperate for a win here, while hoping for Juventus to drop further points. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Also Read - TAV vs TH Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 League Tallinn2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Hippos T10 Match Probable XIs at Estonian National Cricket Ground 8PM IST July 25

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between Genoa and Inter Milan will start at 11 PM IST. Also Read - AAD vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure T10 Match Probable XIs in ICC Academy Ground at 7.30PM IST July 25

Venue: Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- S Handanovic

Defenders- A Masiello, Skriniar, Bastoni

Midfielders- L Schone, Behrami, A Candreva, M Brozovic (VC)

Forwards- A Pinamonti, R Lukaku (C), L Martinez

GEN vs INT Probable Playing XIs

Genoa: Mattia Perin, Andrea Masiello, Cristian Romero, Edoardo Goldaniga, Davide Biraschi, Lasse Schöne, Lukas Lerager, Filip Jagiello, Peter Ankersen, Andrea Pinamonti, Andrea Favilli.

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Andrea Ranocchia, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young, Antonio Candreva, Lautaro Martínez, Romelu Lukaku.

GEN vs INT SQUADS

Genoa (GEN): Mattia Perin, Salvador Ichazo, Federico Marchetti, Domenico Criscito, Cristian Romero, Andrea Masiello, Antonio Barreca, Peter Ankersen, Cristian Zapata, Marko Pajac, Edoardo Goldaniga, Adama Soumaoro, Davide Biraschi, Antonio Candela, Iago Falque, Paolo Ghiglione, Stefano Sturaro, Francesco Cassata, Lasse Schone, Valon Behrami, Sebastian Eriksson, Filip Jagiello, Ivan Radovanovic, Lukas Lerager, Nicolo Rovella, Stephane Omeonga, Goran Pandev, Andrea Pinamonti, Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Favilli, Mattia Destro.

Inter Milan (INT): Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis, David Ospina, Kevin Malcuit, Sebastiano Luperto, Elseid Hysaj, Faouzi Ghoulam, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Stanislav Lobotka, Eljif Elmas, Allan, Diego Demme, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Jose Callejon, Fabian Ruiz, Amin Younes, Fernando Llorente, Arkadiusz Milik, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ INT Dream11 Team/ GEN Dream11 Team/ Inter Milan Dream11 Team/ Genoa Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.