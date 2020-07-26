Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanches starred for Inter Milan as they blanked Genoa 3-0 on Saturday to move to the second place in the Serie A points table, four points behind table-toppers Juventus. The pressure now shifts on Juventus who has two games and needs to win one to seal the title. Juventus will take on Sampdoria on Sunday, which will be a much-awaited clash. Also Read - NAP vs SAS Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Napoli vs Sassuolo Today's Football Match Predicted XIs at San Paolo Stadium 1.15 AM IST July 26

For Milan, it was Lukaku who broke the deadlock in the 34th-minute of the clash with a header from a Cristiano Biraghi cross. They went into half-time with the 1-0 lead and looked poised to take three points from the match.

In the second half, Sanchez doubled the scoreline in the 83rd minute, and Lukaku added his second in stoppage time. With the win, Inter edged past Atalanta, while Genoa remained fourth in the points table.

In 44 appearances this season, Lukaku has found the back of the net on 29 occasions and provided five assists.

After the game, Lukaku said he was happy at a personal level and stressed that as a team Milan can do a lot better.

“On a personal level I’m happy, but I can say that on a team level we can do more. We have a good team, it’s not easy to stay second because we want to win but we have to get as high as we can and I want to help to do that. We’ve lost too many points but we’re young and we want to grow,” said Lukaku in an interview with SkySports.