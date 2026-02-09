Home

George Munsey powers Scotland to MASSIVE win over debutants Italy

Scotland secures their maiden win after defeating Italy by 73 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

The seventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has been played between Italy and Scotland. Where Scotland successfully defeated their opponents.

Scotland’s strong batting performance

While batting first, Scotland started a great innings as their openers George Munsey and Michael Jones gave a good start to the team.

However, star batter Geroge Munsey showcased a great batting performance as he scored 84 runs off 54 balls with 13 fours and 2 sixes. On the other hand, his partner Michael Jones also played some great shots and scored 37 runs off 30 balls with one four and two sixes.

Star player Brandon McMullen also contributed great runs with his bat as he scored 41 runs off 18 balls and helped his team to add 207 runs on the board. On the other hand, Michael Leask played a vital role for Scotland with an innings of 22 runs off 5 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes.

Italy struggle with the ball on debut

The debutants, Italy, struggled with bowling as their bowlers took only one wicket. Ali Hasan gave 21 runs and got a wicket. Grant Stewart 1/44, Thomas Draca 1/37, JJ Smuts 1/38.

Speaking on Italy’s batting as in their debut match, they showcased a poor batting performance. In their innings start, they lost their opener, Justin Mosca, for a duck.

JJ Smuts played a short but good innings as he scored 22 runs off 11 balls and smashed two fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 148.

Harry and Ben Manenti’s fightback

Italy key players Harry Manenti and Ben Manenti showcased great batting performances. Harry scored 37 runs off 25 balls. On the other hand, his brother Ben smashed 52 runs off 31 balls with five fours and one six.

Speaking about Scotland’s bowling line-up, they have done a great job as their star player, Michael Leask, contributed with the bat and ball. Leask took four wickets and scored 22 runs and helped his team to secure their maiden win in the T20 World Cup 2026.

