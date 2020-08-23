Has Cristiano Ronaldo got engaged to girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez? Georgina’s latest pictures on Instagram suggest so. She posted a couple of pictures – in the first, she is with Ronaldo by her side, as the footballer is hiding her ring finger, in the second picture, she flaunts the ring on her finger with a rose in her hand. Also Read - NIC vs LEN Dream11 Team Prediction Ligue 1 2020- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Nice vs Lens Football Match, Predicted XIs at 8:30 PM IST August 23

The two pictures have sparked massive speculation among fans who feel the 35-year old has proposed to his long-time girlfriend and they are engaged. Also Read - Barcelona Without Lionel Messi Unimaginable: Ex-Camp Nou Star Deco Amid Transfer Rumours

Georgina captioned the pictures as, ‘YESSS’ with a rose emoticon. Also Read - Real Madrid Should Sign Kylian Mbappe Over Neymar: Ex-Brazilian Footballer Ronaldo

The couple are on a holiday with their children in the French Riviera.

Here is how fans reacted, as they seemed certain.

Meanwhile, after Juventus’ Champions League exit, rumours have been rife about Ronaldo’s future at Turin. While some reports suggested that he was offered to Barcelona, the rumours soon died down after the footballers camp rubbished the claims.

In between, reports also claimed that Ronaldo’s manager would be speaking to the PSG owners during the end of the Champions League about a possible move. Now, Ronaldo has clarified that he is absolutely happy at Juventus and there are no plans of a move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Juventus lost to Lyon in the pre-quarters despite Ronaldo having scored a brace in the match. The Turin side lost on the basis of away goals after the tie ended in a tie.