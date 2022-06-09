GER vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECI German T20I Tri-Series Fantasy Hints

GER vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECI German T20I Tri-Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Germany vs Austria, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Performance Centre, 3 PM IST June 9, Thursday.

Here is the ECI German T20I Tri-Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GER vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, GER vs AUT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GER vs AUT Playing 11s ECI German T20I Tri-Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Germany vs Austria, Fantasy Playing Tips –ECI German T20I Tri-Series.

TOSS – The ECI German T20I Tri-Series Series toss between Germany and Austria will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – June 9, 3 PM IST



Venue: VNational Performance Centre.

GER vs AUT My Dream 11 Team

Keeper – Mehar Cheema

Batsmen – Talha Khan (C), Abdulsamad Stanikzai , Razmal Shigiwal, Shahil Momin

All-rounders – Venkatraman Ganesan, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Iqbal Hossain (VC)

Bowlers – Muslim Yar Ashraf, Mark Simpson-Parker, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy

GER vs AUT Probable Playing XI

Germany: Nilay Patel, Harish Srinivasan, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Talha Khan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Venkatraman Ganesan, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Muslim Yar Ashraf

Austria: Mehar Cheema, Abrar Bilal, Quinton Norris, Razmal Shigiwal, Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Iqbal Hossain, Ahsan Yousuf, Mark Simpson Parker, Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.