Check Dream11 Team Germany vs Hungary Euro 2020 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match GER vs HUN. In the mega encounter on Euro 2020, Germany will lock horns against Hungary on June 24. The biggest football competition in Europe is back as Hungary and Germany will face each other in the high-octane clash to earn the three crucial points. Germany started the tournament on a dull note with a 0-1 defeat against France. While they bounced back brilliantly in their next game against Portugal with a 4-2 win. On the other hand, Hungary also had an underwhelming game against Portugal where they suffered defeat, but a draw versus France gave them a life in the tournament.. Hungary and Germany Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GER vs HUN, Dream 11 Team Player List, Hungary Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Hungary and Germany, Euro 2020, Online Football Tips Hungary and Germany, Euro 2020.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 AM IST – June 24, Thursday in India.

GER vs HUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Attila Szalai, Willi Orban

Midfielders: Tony Kroos, Attila Fiola, Joshua Kimmich

Strikers: Roland Sallai, Serge Gnarby (C), Kai Havertz (VC)

Germany vs Hungary probable XI:

Germany Predicted Starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK), Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Tony Kroos, Robin Gosens, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry

Hungary Predicted Starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi (GK), Attila Szalai, Willi Orban, Endre Botka, Attila Fiola, Andras Schafer, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Loic Nego, Roland Sallai, Nemanja Nikolic

