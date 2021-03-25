GER vs ICE Dream11 Tips And Prediction World Cup Qualifiers

Germany vs Iceland Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction World Cup Qualifiers 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match GER vs ICE at MSV-Arena, Germany: In another exciting match of World Cup Qualifiers 2021, two footballing giants Germany and Iceland will be locking horns at the MSV-Arena, Germany. The World Cup Qualifiers 2021 GER vs ICE match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST – March 26. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for World Cup Qualifiers 2021 – GER vs ICE Dream11 Team Prediction, Germany vs Iceland Dream11 Tips, GER vs ICE Probable Playing XIs, GER vs ICE Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – World Cup Qualifiers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Germany vs Iceland

Kick-Off Time: The World Cup Qualifiers 2021 match between Germany vs Iceland will start at 1:30 AM IST – March 26 in India.

Venue: MSV-Arena, Germany.

GER vs ICE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Neuer

Defenders: Saevarsson, Rudiger, Magnusson

Midfielders: Gundogan, Gunnarsson, Kimmich, Palsson

Strikers: Sane, Gudmundsson (VC), Werner (C)

GER vs ICE Predicted Playing XIs

Germany: Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Niklas Süle, Jonathan Tah, Emre Can, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gündogan, Kai Havertz, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala.

Iceland: Hannes Halldórsson, Ögmundur Kristinsson, Runar Mar Sigurjonsson, Arnór Traustason, Holmbert Aron Fridjonsson, Jón Bödvarsson, Albert Gudmundsson, Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, Björn Sigurdarson, Alfons Sampsted, Ragnar Sigurdsson.

GER vs ICE SQUADS

Germany (GER): Bernd Leno, Manuel Neuer, Marc-André ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp, Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Philipp Max, Antonio Rüdiger, Niklas Süle, Jonathan Tah, Emre Can, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gündogan, Kai Havertz, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Florian Neuhaus, Florian Wirtz, Jonas Hofmann, Amin Younes, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Timo Werner.

Iceland (ICE): Hannes Halldórsson, Ögmundur Kristinsson, Rúnar Rúnarsson, Kári Árnason, Hólmar Eyjólfsson, Hjörtur Hermannsson, Sverrir Ingason, Hördur Magnússon, Birkir Saevarsson, Alfons Sampsted, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Ari Skúlason, Birkir Bjarnason, Johann Gudmundsson, Aron Gunnarsson, Victor Palsson, Arnór Sigurdsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Runar Mar Sigurjonsson, Arnór Traustason, Holmbert Aron Fridjonsson, Jón Bödvarsson, Albert Gudmundsson, Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, Björn Sigurdarson.

