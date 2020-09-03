Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Germany vs Spain Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Nations League 2020 Matchday 1 – Football Tips For Today's Match GER vs SPA at Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart: As international football returns after nearly ten months with the matches being put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The stage is all set for the exciting UEFA Nations League tournament. A high-profile encounter between two football world heavyweights – Germany vs Spain is all set to set the tournament on fire with quality footballing action. The Nations League GER vs SPA match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. It will begin at 12.15 AM IST – September 4 in India. In the previous Nations League edition, Germans finished at the bottom of the group after string of losses. Their group also had France and the Netherlands. Germany head Joachim Low is under a lot of pressure after two underwhelming campaigns with Germany in both the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the last Nations League. Meanwhile, for Spain, they narrowly missed out on the Nations League finals last year after finishing second in their group behind England.

Kick-Off Time: The Nations League Group D match between Germany vs Spain will start at 12.15 AM IST – September 4 in India.

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Thilo Kehrer, P. Torres, Dani Carvajal

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Marco Asensio, Sergio Busquets

Forwards: Timo Werner (C), Ansu Fati

GER vs SPA Predicted Playing XIs

Germany: Kevin Trapp (GK), Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger; Thilo Kehrer, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Emre Can, Nico Schulz, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner.

Spain: David de Gea (GK), Dani Carvajal, Pau Torres, Sergio Ramos, Jose Gaya; Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara, Fabian Ruiz, Marco Asensio, Ansu Fati, Rodrigo.

GER vs SPA SQUADS

Germany (GER): Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp, Oliver Baumann, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schulz, Niklas Sule, Thilo Kehrer, Robin Gosens, Robin Koch, Toni Kroos, Julian Draxler, Emre Can, Julian Brandt, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Suat Serdar, Florian Neuhaus, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Luca Waldschmidt.

Spain (SPA): Unai Simon, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David De Gea, Eric Garcia, Sergio Reguilon, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Jose Gaya, Dani Carvajal, Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Oscar Rodriguez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Dani Olmo, Mikel Merino, Marco Asensio, Adama Traore-Diarra, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati, Mikel Oyarzabal, Rodrigo Moreno.

