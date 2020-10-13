Dream11 Team Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Nations League match between Latvia vs Malta will start at 12.15 AM IST – October 14 in India.

Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

My Dream11 Team

Sommer, Rodriguez, Schar, Gosens, Xhaka, Shaqiri, Brandt, Kroos, Gnabry, Seferovic, Werner

SQUADS

Germany (GER): Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp, Oliver Baumann, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schulz, Niklas Sule, Thilo Kehrer, Robin Gosens, Robin Koch, Toni Kroos, Julian Draxler, Emre Can, Julian Brandt, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Suat Serdar, Florian Neuhaus, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Luca Waldschmidt

Switzerland (SUI): Yann Sommer, Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Kevin Mbabu, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Michael Lang, Ricardo Rodriguez, Becir Omeragic, Loris Benito, Steven Zuber, Michel Aebischer, Granit Xhaka, Renato Steffen, Djibril Sow, Simon Sohm, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic, Christian Fassnacht, Albian Ajeti, Ruben Vargas, Mario Gavranovic

