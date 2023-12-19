Home

Sports

Gerald Coetzee Pitches For MS Dhoni’s CSK Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

Gerald Coetzee Pitches For MS Dhoni’s CSK Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

Gerald Coetzee Pitches For MS Dhoni's CSK Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

Gerald Coetzee Pitches For MS Dhoni's CSK Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

New Delhi: South Africa speedster Gerald Coetzee pitched to play for Chennai Super Kings ahead of the mini-auction for Indian Premier League 2024 which is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19, 2023.

Trending Now

Coetzee revealed that he wants to play under MS Dhoni’s leadership the proteas star bowler also lavished praise on the Chennai Super Kings by calling them a powerful and awesome franchise.

You may like to read

“If I end up playing under MS Dhoni, then it would be a massive opportunity for me to learn and to experience one of the greatest captains of all time. The Super Kings family is really special. They are such a powerful and awesome franchise” Gerald Coetzee said on Revsportz.

Defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings is the most successful team of the cash-rich league as they lifted the fifth title in 2023 beating Gujarat Titans in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chennai Super Kings have a remaining purse of Rs 31.40 Crore. Here are the retained and released list of Chennai Super Kings.

Retained Players: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Released Players: Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Subhranshu Senapati.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.