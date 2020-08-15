Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique has offered to quit the club after the humiliating 8-2 loss on Friday night against Bayern Munich in Champions League quarters at Lisbon. Pique feels the club has ”hit rock bottom” and new blood needs to be brought in to revive Barca. Also Read - Champions League: Embarrassing Lionel Messi and Barcelona ‘Was Fun’, Says Bayern Munich Star Leon Goretzka

"We've reached rock bottom. If I have to go for us to bring in new blood, I'll go. It's an embarrassment. If this is the end of our run? Yes, we need to structurally change. We are not able to compete in Europe, and it's not working in LaLiga. We can't mask this any longer," Pique said Movistar after the Champions League exit.

Pique also said: "Shame is the word. You can't play like that, you can't play in Europe like that. It is neither the first, nor the second, nor the third time. It's very hard, we all have to reflect."

There have also been fans who are asking Lionel Messi to leave the club and look for other options.

‘What is Messi thinking going home tonight?’ Ferdinand asked while speaking to BT Sport after the game.

“Does he want to spend his time left in that shirt given the performances and the way the squad is looking at the moment in comparison to other teams around Europe. Has he got the time to sit there and wait?” he added.

“Some decisions were already taken, and others will be taken as a result of this,” Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu said. “From next week they’ll be worked through. Right now isn’t the time to make knee-jerk decisions, it’s time to think.”

Last week, Juventus were knocked out of the League by Lyon on the basis of away goals and this will be the first time since 2004-05 that neither Ronaldo nor Messi will feature in the semis of UCL.