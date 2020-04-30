Legendary German footballer Franz Beckenbauer‘s corruption trial related to FIFA World Cup 2006 has come to an end without verdict. Also Read - FIFA Chief Medical Officer Advises Against Restart of Season

The trial, which went for five years, was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and now the statute of limitations has also expired.

Beckenbauer, 74, has denied the charges that he paid payments to former FIFA executive Mohamed bin Hammam in 2005 to buy votes ensuring Germany will get the right to host the 2006 football world cup.

In a statement on its website, FIFA has said it’s “deeply disappointed that the trial related to the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany will not take place because it has now become time barred.”

“The fact that the case has now ended without a result of any kind is very worrying, not only for football but also for the administration of justice in Switzerland,” the statement read.

In Switzerland, the maximum time period for carrying out a criminal proceedings is 15 years while Beckenbauer’s case dates back to an incident in 2005.

FIFA further added that it hopes “the truth around the CHF 10 million payment will one day come to light and that those having committed wrongful acts will be duly sanctioned, if not in Switzerland, then maybe somewhere else.”

“Furthermore, FIFA will continue to cooperate with all state law enforcement agencies, including those in Switzerland, in the hope and belief that all those responsible for causing harm to football will finally be held to account for their actions and will not be able to hide forever with their ill-gotten gains.”

Germany had beaten South Africa 12-11 in the world cup vote to secure the hosting rights.