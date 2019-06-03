ICC World Cup 2019: Who else, it was German star footballer Thomas Muller who has wished Virat Kohli-led Team India for the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. Not long back Virat Kohli, a Die Mannschaft fan had predicted that Germany will win the FIFA World Cup 2019. It was heartwarming of the legendary footballer to wish the Indian team for their World Cup campaign. For Muller, he is keeping his fingers crossed for Team India and Virat Kohli for their chances at the tournament. “I wish all participants of the Cricket # WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @ imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He’s a fan of @ DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past # Cricket # GermanyCheersForIndia,” read his post.

I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past 🏏✊😃 #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/hwS4apAlIE — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) June 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Team India will play their ICC World Cup tournament opener against South Africa on June 5. South Africa will not start as the favourites as they have lost their first two games, but it is pitted to be a mouthwatering clash as both teams have quality cricketers.

For India, it would be important they start well. They are one of the frontrunners for the tournament and they would be well aware of that.

“I love guys like that. People talk about arrogance but it is about believing in yourself. It is like having the keys to your home, Virat has something similar now (know all the entry and exits). I had it in my time, he has it now. I have always loved Indian batsmanship. The confidence he is blessed with you can’t get that overnight. Either it’s instilled in you or you are born with it. He is a fighter and defends his teammates more than anyone else. It’s not arrogance, he fancies himself against anybody in the world and that I think is the right way to play. Every great player looks forward to being on the biggest stage and every such player wants to come out winning a cup. That’s what Kohli has with him,” Richards said at India Today’s Salaam Cricket 2019.