Home

Sports

German model and influencer Lizlaz makes a bombshell revelation on Virat Kohli, heres what she said

German model and influencer Lizlaz makes a bombshell revelation on Virat Kohli, here’s what she said

Lizlaz reportedly told an outlet that various media and magazine outlets called her, offered an absurd amount of money to spread false and negative stories around Virat Kohli. She went as far as to claim that even journalists were behind her to tarnish Kohli's image, something the model firmly denied, stating that she is a fan of the cricketer herself

RCB opoener Virat Kohli reacts during IPL 2026 match vs GT in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

A Germany based model and influencer named Lizlaz has dropped a major bombshell on Virat Kohli which has sent shockwaves around the Indian cricketing fraternity. She has reportedly told a media outlet that she was offered a massive amount of money to speak against the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru and India captain in order to tarnish his image.

It all started after Virat Kohli liked one of the model’s post on Instagram with the news going quickly viral all over social media. While the legendary batter himself did not say anything about the matter, various different speculations were made around his integrity.

Also Read: Bad news for Kohli’s RCB after IPL 2026 win over MI, BCCI take STRICT action against star player of team

Last year, a similar incident had happened when Virat Kohli liked a fan page post of Indian actress Avneet Kaur after which the cricketer released a statement, clarifying that there were no intent behind it and that the algorithm mistakenly registered an interaction.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for understanding.” – Virat Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

A year later, the same thing happened but Kohli did not bother to give any kind of explanation and now that same model has come out to reveal something absolutely shocking.

Lizlaz reportedly told an outlet that various media and magazine outlets called her, offered an absurd amount of money to spread false and negative stories around Virat Kohli. She went as far as to claim that even journalists were behind her to tarnish Kohli’s image, something the model firmly denied, stating that she is a fan of the cricketer herself.

Also Read: Australian captain Pat Cummins among 4 senior players to miss upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan and Bangladesh for THIS reason

The German model called this experience as an emotional one, claiming that she is not that kind of a person.

“I was very happy and a little emotional about it, but I never expected something like this to happen. I would get so many calls from different magazines. Some people even pressure you to say things you don’t want to say. Some journalists even offered me money to say bad things about him (Virat Kohli) and make allegations he never made. But why would I do that? I said it myself that he’s my favourite cricketer. So why would I say bad things about him for money? I’m not that kind of person.” – Lizlaz said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.