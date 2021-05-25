The German Football Association has announced on Tuesday that Hansi Flick will take charge of Germany’s national team after the Euros 2020. Flick has already parted ways with Bayern Munich after enjoying great success with the Bundesliga giants. Also Read - Bayern Munich Manager Hansi Flick Confirms he's Set to Become Next Germany Coach

Joachim Low is the current manager of the German team as he led it to the FIFA World Cup glory in 2014. Flick was the assistant to Joachim during the 2014 WC.

It's all gone surprisingly quickly, but I am very happy to be Germany coach from the autumn," said Flick after getting the new job.

Flick has signed a three-year contract with the Germany team as Joachim Low will part ways with them after an illustrious 15-year stay.



During his stint with Bayern, Flick guided them to the record-breaking sextuple season in 2019-20. The German giants were a dominant force last season after Flick took over the job from Niko Kovak.

Unlike his first season, Flick failed to guide Bayern to the European glory this year as they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Paris Saint-Germain after some injury setbacks in the camp.

However, Bayern Munich extend their authority in Bundesliga with a ninth-straight title win.

Flick claims that he is looking forward to work with the young German players and will look to emulate Bayern’s success with the national team.

“The season has just ended and my two years at Bayern Munich. The team spirit and the attitude of the players were outstanding, and I’ll take a lot with me that will continue to shape my work. I’m really looking forward to [the Germany job] because I can see the great quality of the players, especially the young players in Germany,” he said.

“That’s why we have every reason to approach the upcoming tournaments with optimism, for example the European Championship at home in 2024. In addition, I know from best experience that with Oliver Bierhoff, I have a strong, trustworthy partner by my side and also with the team behind the team, so we can get started without a long build-up,” Flick added.