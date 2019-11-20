Germany sealed first place in Euro 2020 Group C with a comfortable win in Frankfurt against Northern Ireland, Serge Gnabry’s hat-trick – his second at senior international level – taking the in-form Bayern forward’s tally to 13 Germany goals in as many appearances.

Michael O’Neill’s men snatched a shock seventh-minute lead, thanks to Michael Smith’s first international goal, but Die Mannschaft hit back 11 minutes later through Gnabry, and were in front just before the break after Leon Goretzka’s close-range finish.

Gnabry got his second just 66 seconds after the restart and staked his claim to the match ball on the hour mark with a deft strike. Goretzka added another 17 minutes from the end, before Julian Brandt rounded off the scoring in added time.

Gibraltar 1-6 Switzerland

A routine win for Switzerland secured their Euro 2020 spot, Cédric Itten scoring twice on his second senior international appearance. Ruben Vargas engineered some neat Swiss attacks before nodding in and Christian Fassnacht chipped in their third. Reece Styche pulled one back but Switzerland plugged away, with Loris Benito and Granit Xhaka also getting on the scoresheet.

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Denmark

Denmark held on for the draw they needed to edge out Ireland in Dublin. The visitors went ahead with 17 minutes left when Martin Braithwaite prodded in Henrik Dalsgaard cross. Matt Doherty gave Ireland hope with a header from Enda Stevens’ 85th-minute centre but Mick McCarthy’s men now head into the play-offs.

Spain 5-0 Romania

Spain signed off their qualification campaign in style, Fabián Ruiz breaking the deadlock with a close-range finish not long after Santi Cazorla’s effort had hit the crossbar. Gerard Moreno struck two in the space of ten first-half minutes and Adrian Rus turned a Gerard effort past Ciprian Tătăruşanu in the visitors’ goal just before the interval. Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal added a fifth for Robert Moreno’s side in emphatic fashion in the final stages.

Sweden 3-0 Faroe Islands

Mattias Svanberg scored on his debut, following up Sebastian Andersson’s early nodded opener, as already-qualified Sweden eased to victory. John Guidetti’s emphatic late header made it three, although Gilli Rólantsson, Brandur Hendriksson and Viljormur Davidsen all went close for the Faroe Islands in coach Lars Olsen’s final match in charge.

Malta 1-2 Norway

Malta’s first goal in over 12 hours of football was not enough to avoid a ninth successive defeat as Norway finished third in the group. Paul Fenech’s strike before half-time, conjured by 38-year-old Michael Mifsud, gave the hosts rare cheer in this campaign, but the visitors always looked likely victors. Alexander Sørloth duly made it 2-1 midway through the second half and, though opening goalscorer Joshua King was denied from the spot, it was enough.

Italy 9-1 Armenia

Italy completed a perfect campaign of ten wins in style. Ciro Immobile and Nicolò Zaniolo scored in the first ten minutes and ended the game with two goals apiece, with Jorginho, Alessio Romagnoli and Nicolò Barella also finding the net. Federico Chiesa and debutant Riccardo Orsolini opened their international scoring accounts in a hectic final 20 minutes, in which Edgar Babayan pulled a goal back with a stunning strike.

Liechtenstein 0-3 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Eldar Ćivić’s close-range strike and two classy finishes from Armin Hodžić mean Bosnia and Herzegovina will enter the play-offs on a high despite taking 57 minutes to find a cutting edge against winless Liechtenstein. Home goalkeeper Benjamin Büchel produced several fine saves and tipped Hodžić’s first-half header onto the crossbar.

Greece 2-1 Finland

Kostas Galanopoulos’s first international goal completed an impressive second-half comeback from John van’t Schip’s men as Greece made it three wins on the bounce. Finland’s UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying party looked like it was continuing after Teemu Pukki’s opportunistic strike made it 1-0 at the break but Petros Mantalos levelled soon after the restart and, moments after Pukki wasted a golden chance, Galanopoulos struck the winner.

Netherlands 5-0 Estonia

Georginio Wijnaldum’s hat-trick ensured the Oranje signed off qualification with a resounding win even though Germany’s victory denied them top spot. Both Wijnaldum and Nathan Aké headed home inside 20 minutes before the midfielder completed his treble from two passes by debutant Calvin Stengs. Another newcomer, Myron Boadu, completed the scoring.

Wales 2-0 Hungary

Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale and Daniel James inspired Wales to qualification for their second successive EURO and consigned Hungary to the play-offs on what became a comfortable night for the hosts. The Juventus midfielder nodded the 15th-minute opener from a precise Bale cross before firing a close-range second two minutes after half-time.

Slovakia 2-0 Azerbaijan

Goals from Róbert Boženík and Marek Hamšík gave Slovakia a 2-0 victory against Azerbaijan, but their hopes of automatic qualification were ended by Wales’ victory over Hungary. Needing both to win and for the Welsh game to end in a draw, Slovakia took a first-half lead through Boženík, doubling it late on when Hamšík’s strike was deflected in.

Poland 3-2 Slovenia

After an early rocket by Sebastian Szymański had been cancelled out by Tim Matavž’s close-range finish, it took some Robert Lewandowski magic, finishing after a mazy run, to restore the home advantage. Josip Iličić found a second equaliser from close range but Poland finally prevailed when Jacek Góralski tapped in their third. Jasmin Kurtić was sent off for the visitors and Poland held on to top spot.

Latvia 1-0 Austria

Latvia had something to celebrate at last as they beat already-qualified Austria for their sole victory of this campaign. The hosts came alive after the interval, Mārcis Ošs steering in the only goal from a corner. Pavao Pervan then came to Austria’s rescue parrying a Vladislavs Gutkovskis effort, while Michael Gregoritsch rattled the home woodwork when Austria upped the pressure belatedly and in vain.

North Macedonia 1-0 Israel

Boban Nikolov struck in first-half added time to give North Macedonia a narrow victory over Israel, with both sides already guaranteed a play-off place. Nikolov, who had already missed a good chance, guided the ball home after a corner was half-cleared and Israel, despite late pressure, could not find an equaliser.

Belgium 6-1 Cyprus

The Red Devils made it ten wins from ten in Group I, despite Nicholas Ioannou’s fine opener on the break for the visitors. Christian Benteke levelled, before two Kevin De Bruyne finishes, a Yannick Carrasco effort, an own goal and a second for Benteke steamrolled Cyprus.

San Marino 0-5 Russia

With their Euro place secured, Russia put five goals past San Marino to finish qualifying on a high. Daler Kuzyaev and Sergei Petrov earned a two-goal half-time lead, while an improved second-half showing saw Aleksei Miranchuk add a third before an excellent strike from Aleksei Ionov and an impressive team goal by Nikolai Komlichenko.

Scotland 3-1 Kazakhstan

Behind on 34 minutes after Baktiyor Zainutdinov sent a fierce shot into the net from outside the box, play-off hopefuls Scotland rallied after the break. John McGinn’s deflected free-kick levelled things up, with Steven Naismith’s header and a late McGinn finish just reward for the hosts.