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Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Die Mannschaft and the Elephants eye round of 32 qualification

Germany and Ivory Coast, who are among the only few teams to win their opening games, have an opportunity to join USA and Mexico in the round of 32 tomorrow night

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: June 20, 2026, 7:50 PM IST
Germany vs Ivory Coast preview
Germany supporters cheer for their team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Germany and Curacao at Houston Stadium in Houston, United States, on Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

After bagging a 7-1 victory in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against first-timers Curacao, 4-time champions Germany will be looking to continue their red-hot form against African outfit Ivory Coast in what will be both the teams’ 2nd Group E game on Sunday, June 21 at the Toronto Stadium in Canada.

Thus far only two teams, co-hosts United States of America and Mexico, have earned qualification to the round of 32 while Turkiye and Haiti, after losing back-to-back matches, got eliminated from the 48-team tournament with one more group game to play.

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Germany and Ivory Coast, who are among the only few teams to win their opening games, have an opportunity to join USA and Mexico in the round of 32 tomorrow night.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side had dominated Curacao, in their opener, from the first whistle. Midfielder Felix Nmecha opened the scoring early, while Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown, and Deniz Undav also found the back of the net.

FIFA World Cup

The standout performer for Germany was Kai Havertz, who controlled the frontline brilliantly, converting a penalty and scoring late in the second half to bag a brace. Jamal Musiala was also excellent, tearing the opposition defense apart and scoring right after halftime.

Ivory Coast started their tournament with a disciplined and hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ecuador. The African Elephants faced heavy pressure in the opening half-hour with Ecuador hitting the crossbar twice but the Ivorians stayed compact and organized at the back.

As the game progressed, Ivory Coast took control of the tempo. The defining moment came in the 90th minute when winger Amad Diallo scored a dramatic late winner to break the deadlock and end Ecuador’s 19-game unbeaten streak.

Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Germany

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer and Alexander Nubel.
Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Joshua Kimmich, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Malick Thiaw.
Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri, Leon Goretzka, Pascal Gross, Lennart Karl, Jamie Leweling, Jamal Musiala, Felix Nmecha, Assan Ouedraogo, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Angelo Stiller, Florian Wirtz.

Forwards: Maximilian Beier, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Deniz Undav, Nick Woltemade.

Ivory Coast

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Koné, Alban Lafont

Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou, Christopher Operi, Ousmane Diomande, Guéla Doué, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Wilfried Singo, Evan Ndicka

Midfielders: Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulaï, Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré, Jean Michaël Seri

Forwards: Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakité, Yan Diomande, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pépé, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

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Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

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