Bundesliga, Germany’s top-flight football competition, will resume the season on May 16 following a government green signal to plat matches in empty stadiums. Also Read - Hindu Priest Recites Vedic Shanti Path at White House on National Day of Prayer Service

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund will host arch-rivals Schalke on the first day of the restart at Signal Iduna Park. Also Read - Coronavirus in US: President Trump, Mike Pence to Get Daily Check-up After White House Valet Tests Positive

Bundesliga, thus, will become the first top European football league to resume amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: India Brings Back Stranded People From Abroad, Paid Quarantine Facilities Being Readied

While France’s Ligue 1 has already ended with leaders Paris Saint-Germain crowned champions, England’s Premier League, Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga are still suspended,

Christian Seifert, chief executive of the German football league admitted the matches without fans will feel different bit it’s ‘crucial to resume play’.

“The matches will feel different. After the first matchday, we will all know why we prefer games with fans. But that is the framework we have to operate in and I expect the best possible sport within this framework,” Seifert was quoted as saying by BBC.

Europe’s football governing body UEFA is confident that Bundesliga will set an example for others to follow. “This is a huge and positive step to bringing optimism back to people’s lives. It is the result of constructive dialogue and careful planning between the football authorities and politicians,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.