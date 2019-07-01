ICC World Cup 2019: After Shikhar Dhawan, India lost Vijay Shankar due to a toe injury. In all probability, Mayank Agarwal is set to replace injured Vijay Shankar and fans are not too happy with it. Many players have been there in contention like Ambati Rayudu, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, but fans seem to believe that Ajinkya Rahane would have best suited into the side at No 4. Rahane has the experience and that is one thing that fans believe should have pushed his case. Rahane is currently in the UK and playing County cricket for Hampshire.
Here is how fans reacted as they wanted Rahane in the side:
Shankar did not play India’s last match against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Rishabh Pant batted at number four in place of him and fared considerably. However, earlier it was said that Shankar’s injury was not a major one and he was expected to make a comeback in the playing eleven.