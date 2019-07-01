ICC World Cup 2019: After Shikhar Dhawan, India lost Vijay Shankar due to a toe injury. In all probability, Mayank Agarwal is set to replace injured Vijay Shankar and fans are not too happy with it. Many players have been there in contention like Ambati Rayudu, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, but fans seem to believe that Ajinkya Rahane would have best suited into the side at No 4. Rahane has the experience and that is one thing that fans believe should have pushed his case. Rahane is currently in the UK and playing County cricket for Hampshire.

Here is how fans reacted as they wanted Rahane in the side:

Why not Rahane instead Agarwal …?

a big question !#MayankAgarwal #VijayShankar — Ashwin Natarajan (@ashwiNatarajan) July 1, 2019

May be I am wrong but if Mayank Agarwal is going to replace Vijay Shankar who is injured ,would it not make sense to call up Ajinkya Rahane who is already there on county duty and must be accustomed to the English conditions 🤔🤔🤔 Air fare savings too..🤔🤔 — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) July 1, 2019

Is India’s test vice captain Akinkya rahane is not even your second replacement for WC19…!???? Want someone like Mayank Agarwal to make debut….???? Just not acceptable #AapKiVani @RooterSports — Aman Gupta (@AmanGup22802206) July 1, 2019

So clearly politics which means Mr Kohli and Ravi sastri doesn’t like Rahane to be part of ODI TEAM.rahul failed,v Shankar failed,jadhav failed they all still got chance.but Rahane?ur all spoiling his skills — M Rahul (@MRahul26501665) July 1, 2019

last 10 ODI Innings of Ajinkya rahane 61, 53, 70, 55, 5, 5, 39, 60, 72 and 103. A total of 523 runs at an average of 52.30.still he was not selected for WC can you tell me @BCCI the reason behind not selecting @ajinkyarahane88 for plece of @vijayshankar260 who ruled out to WC. pic.twitter.com/I9RAU9nURD — Kushal Thakur (@KushalT89429593) July 1, 2019

Shankar did not play India’s last match against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Rishabh Pant batted at number four in place of him and fared considerably. However, earlier it was said that Shankar’s injury was not a major one and he was expected to make a comeback in the playing eleven.