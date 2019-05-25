Australian cricket team batsman David Warner and captain Steve Smith were subjected to jeers in the match against England. The duo returned to international duty earlier this month after serving a year-long ban for the ball tampering scandal against South Africa.

The crowd jeered Smith when he came out to bat and chanted, “cheat, cheat, cheat”. While some fans also shouted fan shouted, “Get off Warner you cheat.”

Warner responded with his bat as he knocked an impressive 43 ball 55 after which his wicket was scalped by Liam Plunkett. The fans even booed him as he left the field.

Earlier Justin Langer urged the fans to extend support towards the duo after landing in England: “Well what we’ve got to understand is that they’re human beings as well,” he said.

“There’s not too many I’ve met in my life who like being booed or heckled or disliked so … they’re human beings. We’re going to have to care for them, we’re going to have to put an arm around them and make sure they’re going okay. But what people say, whether it’s in the crowd or social media or wherever there’s nothing they can do about that they can’t control it but what we can do is keep an eye on them and make sure they’re going okay as people as much as cricketers.”