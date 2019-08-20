India vs West Indies: Looks like Team India cricketers get smitten by the presence of kids. After Rishabh Pant became the official babysitter during the Australia tour, thanks to his banter with Australian skipper Tim Paine, India allrounder Hardik Pandya was spotted doing the same. Earlier, when India toured Australia Pant was asked to take care of Paine’s kid which made a lot of noise. Now that Hardik is not playing the game, he was seen taking care of Jatin Sapru’s daughter. Hardik also took to Instagram and posted a picture and captioned it as, “Babysitting Sunday.”

Here is the video shared by Hardik:

View this post on Instagram Babysitting Sunday 😍❤️ For #thatcricketguy @jatin_sapru A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Aug 18, 2019 at 4:23am PDT

Earlier, Hardik was a part of the World Cup squad. Currently, Hardik seems to be laying a lot of focus on his fitness in order to gear up for the home season where India will host South Africa as a part of the Test Championships.