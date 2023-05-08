Home

Sports

GG vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Ginger Generals vs Cinnamon Pacers, Today’s Playing 11s at National Cricket Stadium, West Indies at 21:30 PM IST May 8 Monday

GG vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Ginger Generals vs Cinnamon Pacers, Today’s Playing 11s at National Cricket Stadium, West Indies at 21:30 PM IST May 8 Monday

Ginger Generals vs Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Team Prediction Spice Isle T10 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GG vs CP, Spice Isle T10, Ginger Generals Dream11 Team Player List, Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Ginger Generals vs Cinnamon Pacers, Online Cricket Tips Ginger Generals vs Cinnamon Pacers Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Playing Tips -Spice Isle T10.

GG vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Spice Isle T10

GG vs CP Dream11 Team Predictions Spice Isle T10

Ginger Generals vs Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Team Prediction Spice Isle T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GG vs CP at National Cricket Stadium, West Indies: Spice Isle T10, Ginger Generals will take on Cinnamon Pacers at the National Cricket Stadium, West Indies on Monday. The Spice Isle T10 GG vs CP match will start at 9:30 PM IST – on May 8. Here is the Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and GG vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction, GG vs CP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, GG vs CP Probable XIs Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ginger Generals vs Cinnamon Pacers, Fantasy Playing Tips -Spice Isle T10.

TOSS: The Spice Isle T10 toss between Ginger Generals and Cinnamon Pacers will take place at 9:00 PM IST – on May 8.

You may like to read

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, West Indies

GG vs CP Dream11 Team Predictions

Captain: Johann Jeremiah(C)

Vice-Captain: Desron Maloney

Batters: Lendon Lawrence, Calvin Blache, Larry Edward

Wicketkeeper: Nickozi St. Hillaire

All-rounders: Che Duncan, Jade Matthews, Denroy Charles, Akeem Dewar

Bowlers: Kelton Cadoo, Micah Narine, Adel Beggs.

Ginger Generals (GG) Possible Playing 11

1.Johann Jeremiah(C), 2. Lendon Lawrence(WK), 3. George Keone(WK), 4. Calvin Blache, 5. Davis Charles, 6. Denroy Charles, 7. Akeem Dewar, 8. Johnnel Eugene, 9. Laurie Williams, 10. Redhead Nicklaus, 11. Ronel Williams

Cinnamon Pacers (CP) Possible Playing 11

1.Nickozi St. Hillaire(WK), 2. Larry Edward, 3. Desron Maloney(C), 4. The Duncan, 5. Jade Matthews, 6. Mahid Lambert, 7. John Olive, 8. Seandell Regis, 9. Jelani George, 10. Jonathon Taylor, 11. Devin Tyson

Squads:

Ginger Generals (GG):

Johann Jeremiah(C), Lendon Lawrence(WK), George Keone(WK), Calvin Blache, Davis Charles, Denroy Charles, Akeem Dewar, Johnnel Eugene, Laurie Williams, Redhead Nicklaus, Ronel Williams, Samuel Charles(WK), Adel Beggs

Cinnamon Pacers (CP):

Nickozi St. Hillaire(WK), Larry Edward, Desron Maloney(C), Che Duncan, Jade Matthews, Mahid Lambert, John Olive, Seandell Regis, Jelani George, Jonathon Taylor, Devin Tyson, Kelton Cadoo, Micah Narine, Divonie Joseph(WK)

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GG Dream11 Team/ CP Dream11 Team/ Ginger Generals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips -Spice Isle T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.