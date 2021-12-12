GG vs CS Dream11 Team Predictions Lanka Premier League T20

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GG vs CS at R.Premadasa Stadium: In the second match of 'Super Sunday' in Lanka Premier League T20 – Galle Gladiators will take on Colombo Stars at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. The Lanka Premier League T20 GG vs CS match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 12. Galle Gladiators suffered a defeat against Kandy warriors on Saturday as they were 15-20 runs short while batting first. With 2 wins and 2 losses, and a no-result – Gladiators are at the middle of the standings with 5 points. On the other hand, Colombo Stars are in the middle of a terrible run in the tournament as they have lost 3 matches back-to-back They would have been extremely disappointed not to get over the line in the last game against Dambulla Giants.

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 toss between Galle Gladiators and Colombo Stars will take place at 7 PM IST – December 12.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

GG vs CS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dinesh Chandimal (VC), Kusal Perera

Batsmen – Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Tom Banton, Kusal Mendis

All-rounders – Samit Patel (C), Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers – Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Noor Ahmad

GG vs CS Probable Playing XIs

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ben Dunk (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Samit Patel, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Madushanka, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara, Mohammad Amir.

Colombo Stars: Kusal Perera (wk), Tom Banton, Ashan Priyanjan, Dhananjaya De Silva (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen Ul Haq, Ravi Rampaul.

GG vs CS Squads

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Captain), Samit Patel, Lahiru Madushanka, Isuru Udana, Pulina Tharanga, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Amir, Angelo Jayasinghe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kevin Koththigoda, Pramod Madushan, Mohammed Shamaaz, Ashian Daniel, Suminda Lakshan.

Colombo Stars: Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Ashan Priyanjan, Dhananjaya de Silva (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Jeffrey Vandersay, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Rampaul, Akila Dananjaya, Jehan Daniel, Angelo Mathews, Keemo Paul, Lakshan Sandakan, Mahedi Hasan, Thikshila de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Shiran Fernando, Himesh Ramanayake, Ravindu Fernando.

