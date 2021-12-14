GG vs DG Dream11 Team Predictions Lanka Premier League T20

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GG vs DG at R.Premadasa Stadium: The caravan rolls on Lanka Premier League T20 – in the second match of terrific Tuesday – Dambulla Giants will take on Galle Gladiators in match no. 16 at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday. The Lanka Premier League T20 GG vs DG match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 14. Galle Gladiators have lost their last two matches and pushed down to the 3rd spot in the Lanka Premier League T20 standings. Gladiators must win their remaining 2 matches to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top-2 spots. Dambulla Giants, on the other hand, had a terrible game against Jaffna Kings where they were bowled out for just 69 runs and lost the match by 7 wickets. With 3 wins, 2 losses, and a no-result, Giants are at the 2nd spot in the LPL T20 points table with 7 points. Here is the Lanka Premier League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GG vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, GG vs DG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, GG vs DG Probable XIs Lanka Premier League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League T20.Also Read - PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Pakistan vs West Indies T20 Match, Injury And Team News From National Stadium at 6:30 PM IST December 14 Tuesday

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 toss between Dambulla Giants and Galle Gladiators will take place at 7 PM IST – December 14. Also Read - OFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 14 Tuesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - EMB vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10 Match 28: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Emirates Blues vs Ajman, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Sharjah Cricket Ground at 6 PM IST December 14 Tuesday

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium.

GG vs DG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Phil Salt (C)

Batters – Danushka Gunathilaka, Najibullah Zadan, Bhanuka Rajapaksha

All-rounders – Samit Patel, Mohammad Hafeez, Ramesh Mendis

Bowlers – Nuwan Pradeep (VC), Noor Ahmad, Imran Tahir, Chamika Karunaratne

GG vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Galle Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammed Shamaaz (wk), Samit Patel, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara and Mohammad Amir.

Dambulla Giants: Phil Salt, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sachitha Jayathilake, Sohaib Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Tharindu Ratnayake, Nuwan Pradeep and Imran Tahir.

GG vs DG Squads

Galle Gladiators: Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Hafeez, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Samit Patel, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Shamaaz (wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara, Anwar Ali, Angelo Jayasinghe, Ben Dunk, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kevin Koththigoda, Pramod Madushan, Ashian Daniel, Suminda Lakshan.

Dambulla Giants: Philip Salt, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Udara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (C), Najibullah Zadran, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Marchant de Lange, Nuwan Pradeep, Imran Tahir, Dilshan Munaweera, Sohaib Maqsood, Joshua Little, Kalana Perera, Janith Liyanage, Muditha Lakshan, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sacha De Alwis, Sachitha Jayathilake, Madushan Ravichandrakumar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DG Dream11 Team/ GG Dream11 Team/ Dambulla Giants Dream11 Team Prediction/ Galle Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Lanka Premier League T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.