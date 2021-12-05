GG vs JK Dream11 Team Predictions Lanka Premier League T20

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GG vs JK at R Premadasa Stadium: The second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is all set to begin on Sunday (December 5). Jaffna Kings are set to cross swords with Galle Gladiators at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Kings will be led by former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera. The Kings' squad boasts of youth and experience. Upal Tharanga, Usman Khan, Avishka Fernando, and Suranga Lakmal are the players Perera will have at his disposal. Fernando was in good form for Sri Lanka in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. He thrived at his new role at number four and helped the team close the innings well. He will be aiming to do the same against Gladiators. The spin-bowling of Kings also looks good with the presence of mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana. The youngster made all the right noises during the showpiece event and was hard to get by. His variations coupled with unorthodox elements make him the dangerous customer in the shortest format. The squad overall looks solid and Perera will hope to start the campaign with a win. Meanwhile, Gladiators will pose a unique challenge to Kings. Skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa has solid foreign personnel in the form of Mohammed Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Mohammed Amir. The trio have a plethora of experience and knows how to handle pressure situations. Gladiators though have never beaten Kings in three attempts. Rajapaksa would like to change the trend when they kick off their campaign. Here is the Lanka Premier League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction, GG vs JK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GG vs JK Probable XIs Lanka Premier League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League T20.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium.

GG vs JK My Dream11 Team

Krishan Arachchige, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Thisara Perera, Pulina Tharanga, Isuru Udana, Usman Khan Shinwari, Tabraiz Shamsi, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Avishka Fernando, Vice-Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

GG vs JK Probable Playing XIs

Galle Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohammad Shamaaz, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pulina Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Samit Patel, Lahiru Madushanka, Ashian Daniel, Nuwan Thushara, Isuru Udana, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Ashen Bandara, Ashan Randika, Thisara Perera, Krishan Arachchige, Suranga Lakmal, Chathuranga de Silva, Usman Khan Shinwari, Jayden Seales, Maheesh Theekshana.

GG vs JK Squads

Galle Gladiators: Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashian Daniel, Kevin Kothigoda, Nuwan Thushara, Samit Patel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Mendis, Isuru Udana, Anushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Amir, Mohammed Hafeez, Lahiru Madushanka, Dananjaya Lakshan, Mohammed Shamaaz, Sumimda Lakshan, Angelo Jayasinghe.

Jaffna Kings: Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Chathuranga de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Suranga Lakmal, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Chamika Gunasekara, Krishan Sanjula, Ashan Randika, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shammu Ashan, Ratnarajah Thenurathan, Shoaib Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan Shinwari, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jayden Seales.