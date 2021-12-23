GG vs JK Dream11 Team Predictions Lanka Premier League T20

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GG vs JK at R.Premadasa Stadium: In the highly-awaited final of Lanka Premier League T20 – Galle Gladiators will take on Jaffna Kings in the summit clash at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Thursday. The Lanka Premier League T20 GG vs JK match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 23. Galle Gladiators earned their final spot with a comprehensive win over Jaffna Kings in Qualifier 1. Kusal Mendis is in the red-hot form, which is their biggest plus point. They have won 3 consecutive matches on the trot before heading into the all-important title showdown. Jaffna Kings, on the other hand, utilized the extra opportunity they got in the form of Qualifier 2 and thrashed the Dambulla Giants by 23 runs. A 122-run stand for the opening wicket between Avishka Fernando & Rahmanullah Gurbaz put them in a commanding position.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

GG vs JK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (VC)

Batsmen – Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksha

All-rounders – Samit Patel (C), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Jayden Seales

GG vs JK Probable Playing XIs

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Samit Patel, Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana, Anwar Ali, Pulina Tharanga, Mohammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara.

Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ashan Randika, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Jayden Seales, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana.

GG vs JK Squads

Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ashan Randika, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Jayden Seales, Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Upul Tharanga, Wahab Riaz, Usman Shinwari, Shammu Ashan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Krishan Arachchige, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Chamika Gunasekara, Rathnaraja Thanuradan.

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Captain), Samit Patel, Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana, Anwar Ali, Pulina Tharanga, Mohammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara, Angelo Jayasinghe, Ben Dunk, Lahiru Madushanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kevin Koththigoda, Pramod Madushan, Mohammed Shamaaz, Ashian Daniel, Noor Ahmad, Suminda Lakshan.

