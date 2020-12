GG vs JS Dream11 Tips And Prediction LPL T20 2020

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions Dream11 Team Prediction LPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's GG vs JS at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium: In the ninth match of the ongoing Lanka Premier League, bottom-placed Galle Gladiators will lock horns with table-toppers Jaffna Stallions. Gladiators have so far lost all three of their matches while Stallions have been unbeaten.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20.

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 match toss between Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Stallions will take place at 3:00 PM IST – December 3.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

GG vs JS My Dream11 Team

Thisara Perera (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga (vice-captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Dhananjaya de Silva, Duane Olivier, Usman Shinwari, Mohamed Shiraz, Azam Khan, Avishka Fernando, Shoiab Malik, Danushka Gunathilaka

GG vs JS Probable Playing XIs

Galle Gladiators: Azam Khan, Danushka Gunathilaka, Hazratullah Zazai, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Chadwick Walton, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asitha Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya,

Jaffna Stallions: Tom Moores, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Duanne Olivier, Usman Khan Shinwari, Binura Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kyle Abbott, Johnson Charles

GG vs JS Full Squads

Galle Gladiators: Waqas Maqsood, Shahid Afridi, Chadwick Walton, Asitha Fernando, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Danushka Gunathilaka, Hazratullah Zazai, Azam Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Milinda Siriwardana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Mohamed Shiraz, Mohammad Amir, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan

Jaffna Stallions: Johnson Charles, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj, Kyle Abbott, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Minod Bhanuka, Avishka Fernando, Shoiab Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Duane Olivier, Wanindu Hasaranga, Usman Shinwari, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwandinu Fernando

