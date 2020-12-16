Dream11 Tips And Prediction LPL T20 2020 FINAL

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions Dream11 Team Prediction LPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's GG vs JS at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium: In the all-important final of inaugural edition of Lanka Premier Legue T20 tournament, Galle Gladiators will take on Jaffna Stallions in the title clash at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday – December 16. The Lanka Premier League T20 – Gladiators vs Stallions match will begin at 7 PM IST. Gladiators had been written off at the halfway mark. They have gathered themselves since then and currently find themselves in the big final of the Lanka Premier League. Despite losing their captain Shahid Afridi halfway through the competition, the likes of Azam Khan and Danushka Gunathilaka have starred for the Gladiators with the bat in hand. Mohammadd Amir's impressive swing bowling alongside Dhananjaya Lakshan and Nuwan Thusara also helped them. Meanwhile, Jaffna Stallions, who toppled the Dambulla Viiking in the semifinals. Riding on the fortunes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Johnson Charles, the Stallions come into this game with confidence and momentum on their side. They will start as favorites ahead of this game, especially with the experience of Shoaib Malik and Thisara Perera to fall back on in this high-octane clash. The live TV broadcast and online coverage of LPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv app.

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 match toss between Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions will take place at 6.30 PM IST – December 16.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

GG vs JS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan, Kusal Perera

Batsmen: Dhanushka Gunathilaka (C), Asela Gunaratne, Brendon Taylor

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Shehan Jayasuriya

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir (VC), Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjay Lakshan, Nuwan Pradeep

GG vs JS Probable Playing XIs

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Azam Khan (wk), Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Sahan Arachchige, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara.

Jaffna Stallions: Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier, Usman Shinwari.

GG vs JS SQUADS

Galle Gladiators: Shahid Afridi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir, Danushka Gunathilaka.

Jaffna Stallions: Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kanagarathinam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.

