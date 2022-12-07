GG vs KF Dream11 Team Prediction, Lanka Premier League 2022 , Match 4 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 7 PM IST December 07, 2022, Monday.

TOSS – The Lanka Premier League 2022 match toss between Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time – December 07, 7:30 PM IST

Venue- Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium

GG vs KF Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher(vc)

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Nimesh Vimukthi, Wanindu Hasaranga(c)

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain, Fabian Allen

GG vs KF Probable Playing XI

Galle Gladiators(GG): Kusal Mendis, Azam Khan , Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shammu Ashan, Movin Subasingha, Imad Wasim, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz

Kandy Falcons(KF): Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher, Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga , Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan

