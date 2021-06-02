GG vs NW Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GG vs NW at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 9 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Ginger Generals will lock horns with the Nutmeg Warriors at the National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 GG vs NW match will start at 11:30 PM IST – June 2. Ginger Generals started the tournament with a victory against the Bay Leaf Blasters but couldn't continue their winning momentum as they lost their second match to Clove Challengers. They would love to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Nutmeg Warriors also have a similar story as they defeated the Cinnamon Pacers in their season opener and lost to the Saffron Strikers in their next game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Nutmeg Warriors and Ginger Generals will take place at 11 PM IST – June 2.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

GG vs NW My Dream11 Team

Matthew Anil, Roland Cato (VC), Benjamin Wavel, George Keone, Seandell Regis, Andre Fletcher (C), Akeem Alexis, McDonald Daniel, Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus, Haston Jackson.

GG vs NW Probable Playing 11s

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (C), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus.

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (C), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Dane Murray, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas.

GG vs NW Squads

Ginger Generals: Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan.

Nutmeg Warriors: Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

