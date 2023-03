Home

GG-W vs DC-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Premier League Fantasy Hints: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 9, DY Patil 7:30 PM IST March 11, Saturday

Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GG-W vs DC-W. (Image: DC/Twitter)

Dream11 Team Prediction

GG-W vs DC-W, Women’s Premier League Fantasy Hints: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 9, DY Patil 7:30 PM IST March 11, Saturday:

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Date and Time: March 11, 2023, 7:30 PM

Venue: DY Patil stadium

GG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sushma Verma, Taniya Bhatia

Batters: Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley (VC)

All-rounders: Shafali Verma, Minnu Mani, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Mansi Joshi, Sneh Rana

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

GG vs DC Squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Laura Wolvaardt, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia

