Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh T20

Gazi Group Chattogram vs Beximco Dhaka Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s GGC vs BDH at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: In the match no.5 of Bangladesh T20 on Sunday, Gazi Group Chattogram and Beximco Dhaka will take on each other at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The Bangladesh T20 GGC vs BDH match will begin at 1 PM IST – December 6. Gazi Group Chattogram remain to be the only unbeaten team in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Led by Mohammad Mithun, Chattogram also have a net run rate of 1.395, the best among the five participating teams. In their previous game against Minister Group Rajshahi, they had a bit of stutter but won the match by a narrow margin of one run. Mushfiqur Rahim’s Beximco Dhaka, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence after back-to-back wins following their four-match losing streak. In their previous game, they defeated Minister Group Rajshahi, who are now placed fourth in the table, by 25 runs. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Bangladesh T20 Match 13 – GGC vs BDH Dream11 Team Prediction, Gazi Group Chattogram vs Beximco Dhaka Dream11 Tips, GGC vs BDH Probable Playing XIs, GGC vs BDH Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Gazi Group Chattogram vs Beximco Dhaka Bangladesh T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Gazi Group Chattogram vs Beximco Dhaka. Also Read - TMC vs TOC Dream11 Team Prediction Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Tapan Memorial Club vs Town Club T20 Match 26 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 11 AM IST December 6 Sunday

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 match toss between Gazi Group Chattogram vs Beximco Dhaka will take place at 12.30 PM IST – December 6, Sunday. Also Read - CHE vs LU Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Chelsea vs Leeds United Match at Stamford Bridge 1.30 AM IST December 6 Sunday

Time: 1 PM IST. Also Read - IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 India tour of Australia 2020-21: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia T20 2nd T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground 1.40 PM IST Sunday December 6

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

GGC vs BDH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das (VC), Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Naim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury

All-rounders: Muktar Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar

Bowlers: Shafiqul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman (C)

GGC vs BDH Probable Playing XIs

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (C), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shykat Ali, Ziaur-ur-Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam.

Beximco Dhaka: Nayeem Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (C and WK), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam.

GGC vs BDH Squads

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur-ur-Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Shykat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mehedi Hasan.

Beximco Dhaka: Nayeem Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (C and WK), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Pinak Ghosh, Shahadat Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GGC Dream11 Team/ BDH Dream11 Team/ Gazi Group Chattogram Dream11 Team Prediction/ Beximco Dhaka Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Bangladesh T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.