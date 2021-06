Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar.

Z Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), M Rahman (v/c), S Sarkar, A Haque, R Ferdous, M Hasan, S Sajib, N Ahmed, M Khan, M Islam

Probable Playing 11s

Gazi Group Cricketers: Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah (c), Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Akbar Ali (wk), Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohiuddin Tarek

Brothers Union: Mizanur Rahman (c), Junaid Siddique, Myshukur Rahaman, Abdul Kayium, Rahatul Ferdous, Alauddin Babu, Sujon Hawlader, Saqlain Sajib, Naeem Islam jnr, Habibur Rahman, Zahiduzzaman (wk)

Squad

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rakibul Atiq, Mominul Haque Showrabh, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan

Brothers Union

Minazur Rahman (c), Junaid Siddiqui, Mohammad Shahzada, Habibur Rahman Jony, Zahidduzzaman Sagar, Shakhawat Hossain Saiman, Naeem Islam Juni, Mahedi Hasan, Maisukur Rahman, Tushar Imran, Alauddin Babu, Saklain Sajib, Rahatul Ferdous, Nuruzzaman, Sujon Hawladar, Jabid Hossain, Jasim Uddin, Abdul Gaffar Rony, Rasel Al Mamun, Abdul Qayyum Tuhin

